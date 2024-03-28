Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $66,583,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

