IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 306,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

