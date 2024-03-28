International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $85.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

