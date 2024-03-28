Insider Buying: Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Insider Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Walker acquired 17,500 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £2,450 ($3,096.17).

Stephen Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Stephen Walker acquired 17,500 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £2,100 ($2,653.86).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:OHT opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.18) on Thursday. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £17.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00.

About Ocean Harvest Technology Group

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, sourcing, processing, and marketing of seaweed blend ingredients for the animal feed market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Bovine products to increase milk and milk fat, and protein yields; poultry products to improve feed conversion efficiency and reduce mortality in growing and laying birds; swine products use in piglets fed antibiotic-free or antibiotics, and low-ZnO; Aqua products for use in salmon and other finfish to improve fish performance and reduce mortality; equine products for use in stallions and mares to improve fertility horses; and pet products used as a low-arsenic and iodine replacement for kelp to improve gut health.

