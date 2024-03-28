Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)), reports. The firm had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of IDR stock traded up €0.22 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting €8.58 ($9.33). The stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a P/E ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 0.67. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a one year high of €9.05 ($9.84).

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDR. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.