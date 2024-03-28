Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £63,800 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.03), for a total value of £63,800 ($80,626.82).

Ivan Schofield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.22), for a total value of £66,800 ($84,418.05).

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

LON BOWL opened at GBX 326 ($4.12) on Thursday. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.85 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,630.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 410 ($5.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

