Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,418.20 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $155.91 million and $24,418.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00006017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015824 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00013546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,236.47 or 1.00425341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00141969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.22866756 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $58,080.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

