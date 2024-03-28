HC Wainwright Trims Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Target Price to $12.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
