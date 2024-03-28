Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($24.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.85) EPS.

Genprex Stock Performance

Shares of GNPX opened at $2.73 on Monday. Genprex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Genprex during the third quarter worth $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Genprex during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

