Elementis (LON:ELM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.00

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.89), with a volume of 1216365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.20 ($1.77).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £874.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,002.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s payout ratio is -2,857.14%.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

