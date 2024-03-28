EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Financial Comparison

EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Free Report) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EKF Diagnostics and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKF Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pulmonx 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 73.80%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than EKF Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx -88.60% -46.63% -32.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx $68.68 million 5.11 -$60.84 million ($1.60) -5.69

EKF Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of EKF Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pulmonx beats EKF Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EKF Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples. The company also provides glucose and lactate analyzers, such as Biosen C-Line GP+ and C-Line Clinic; Quo-Lab A1c, a desktop point-of-care analyzer for measuring glycated hemoglobin; Quo-Test A1c for the monitoring and management of diabetes; and STAT-Site M Beta-hydroxybutyrate analyzer. In addition, it offers Creamatocrit Plus, an analyzer for detecting the lipid concentration and calorific density in mothers' milk; QuPID and True20 pregnancy tests; and Lactate Scout 4, a lactate analyzer. Further, the company provides clinical chemical analyzers, such as Beta-hydroxybutyrate for monitoring ketosis; Glycated Albumin; Glycated Serum Protein; Nitro-tab Ketone tablets; and Procalcitonin marker for bacterial infection and sepsis, as well as reagents, calibrators, standards, and controls. Additionally, it offers RaPET Serology immunoassay kits; QuStick Strep A for Strep A infection treatment; Altair 240, a chemistry analyzer; Excel, a semi-automated chemistry analyzer; Micro 12, a micro centrifuge for clinical, molecular, and bacteriological applications; Hema-Screen Serology, an analyzer dependent for early detection of colorectal cancer; Uri-Trak 120 urine analyzer; and kits and other services related to COVID-19, as well as contract manufacturing solutions to third-party businesses and laboratory services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.