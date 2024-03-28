Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

