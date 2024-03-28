Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 732,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 624,850 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $42.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

