Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

