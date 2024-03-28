Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

