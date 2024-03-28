Citigroup Cuts DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $6.00

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

DouYu International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.03. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

