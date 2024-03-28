Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

