Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $385.00

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of POOL opened at $414.62 on Thursday. Pool has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

