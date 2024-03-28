BMO Capital Markets Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $458.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $447.00 to $458.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.11.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $447.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.69 and a 200 day moving average of $455.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

