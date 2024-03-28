Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the February 29th total of 88,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Biotricity Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 25,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biotricity will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

