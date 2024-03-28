Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $70.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00015813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,673.47 or 0.99898189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00142149 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,329,439 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,315,047.98259827 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.00255045 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $99,070,579.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.