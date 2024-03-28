Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 17,435 Shares

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $299,860.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

