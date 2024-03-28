Analyzing First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First National Financial and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Financial N/A N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management -105.28% N/A -19.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National Financial and Altisource Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 13.68 Altisource Asset Management -$8.18 million -1.17 -$15.93 million ($2.96) -1.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.1% of First National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First National Financial and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

First National Financial presently has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.81%. Given First National Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First National Financial is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Summary

First National Financial beats Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

