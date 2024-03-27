ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the February 29th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

