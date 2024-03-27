Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 69000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Zimtu Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 26.23.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

