Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 216.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
XOS Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of XOS stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 8,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,048. XOS has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
XOS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XOS
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.