Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 216.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

XOS Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of XOS stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 8,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,048. XOS has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

