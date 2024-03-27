X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $167.98 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 24.42%.

Shares of NYSE:XYF opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. X Financial has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

