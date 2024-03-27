Wrapped TRON One Day Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.51 billion and $1.33 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,762,733,948 coins and its circulating supply is 87,762,636,385 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,766,374,909.93956 with 87,766,370,663.18655 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12100075 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,139,085.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

