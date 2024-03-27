Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Woodward accounts for 1.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,911,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Woodward by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Woodward by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.73. 229,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.42 and a 12 month high of $154.96.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

