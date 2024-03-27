WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 3,209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $55,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.73. 4,633,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,650,206. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

