WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.53. WisdomTree shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 362,923 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WT

WisdomTree Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.