WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.96

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 66702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $909.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

