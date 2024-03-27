William Blair Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $443.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.52.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.