William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at nCino

NCNO stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,341,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $56,633.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 85.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after buying an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.