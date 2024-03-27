William Blair Comments on NuCana plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for NuCana in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.96. NuCana has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 88.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

