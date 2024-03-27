William Blair Comments on NuCana plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for NuCana in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.
NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.96. NuCana has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.00.
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
