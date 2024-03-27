WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.

WidePoint Stock Down 1.1 %

WYY stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WidePoint in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

