Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of WPRT remained flat at $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,511. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 399,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 61,199 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

