Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

WPRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. 52,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

