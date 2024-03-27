Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.32

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.32 and last traded at $151.35, with a volume of 15245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 over the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.