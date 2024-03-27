Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 42,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.23. 5,071,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,021. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.