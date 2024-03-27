West Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 74,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 48,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.