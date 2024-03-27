WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $30.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

