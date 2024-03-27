Wells Fargo & Company Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $80.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.