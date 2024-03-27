Well Done LLC Sells 9,644 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.73. 1,094,578 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

