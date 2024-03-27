Well Done LLC Sells 8,460 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. 262,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $66.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

