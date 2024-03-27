Well Done LLC Purchases 421 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

IQLT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 703,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

