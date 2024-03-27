Well Done LLC Purchases 24,503 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 798.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

