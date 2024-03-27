Well Done LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

