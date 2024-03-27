Well Done LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $50,473,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. 2,942,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,175. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.