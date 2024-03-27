Well Done LLC Has $16.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
VLUE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.94. 365,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.